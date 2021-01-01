From tonymoly
TONYMOLY Vital Vita Vitamin H Poresol Ampoule
Tonymoly Vital Vita Vitamin H Poresol Ampoule. The newest addition to the Vital Vita 12 Collection, meet the new Vital Vita 12 Ampoules! Packed full of vitamins, these provide an all-around solution for many common skin concerns. Mix and match formulas to target your specific skin needs! Poresol Ampoule: Be pore-fect with the Poresol Ampoule! Clean out those clogged pores with the pore minimizing ampoule. Not only does this breakdown built-up dirt and oil, but it also contains Vitamin H to keep your skin nourished. What Makes It Good: The Vital Vita 12 Collection contains a highly effective multi-vitamin blend, which targets many common skin concerns. All ampoules are naturally colored by plant extracts and vitamins, no artificial fragrances or color additives. Key Ingredients: Poresol Ampoule: Vitamin H, Centella Asiatica Extract, Adenosine, Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Squalane. How To Use: 1. After cleansing, apply a few drops to your face and neck to kick start your skincare routine 2. Apply the ampoule before a sheet mask to boost the effect 3. Mix a few drops into your daily moisturizer to maximize hydration 4. Add a few drops to your foundation for extra glow Tip: Mix and match different ampoules to target specific skin concerns! Dry and Dull Skin= Moisture Ampoule + Brightening Ampoule Mature and Dull Skin = Synergy Ampoule + Firming Ampoule Sensitive and Dry Skin = Moisture Ampoule + Calming Ampoule