Sauder Vista Key Executive Desk, Pearl Oak Finish
This Vista Key computer desk with storage includes a center drawer with flip-down molding that reveals a slide-out keyboard/mouse shelf with metal runners and safety stops for ease of use. A storage area behind the right side door with faux drawer fronts effortlessly holds a vertical CPU tower, so no need to leave your desktop computer behind. This storage area also includes an adjustable shelf that allows you to customize your storage space to accommodate items of various heights. This computer desk includes two smaller drawer with metal runners and safety stops for notepads, sticky notes, pens, and the occasional office candy stash. A lower drawer with full extension slide holds letter-size hanging files. This office executive desk is accented with stylish metal corner brackets, pulls and base framing. This executive desk includes grommet holes to keep your desk clear of cord clutter. Finished on all sides for versatile placement in any room of your home, this office desk will look great from every angle. With a Pearl Oak finish and Blaze Acacia accents, this executive desk is sure to elevate any home office.