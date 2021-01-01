SAUDER Vista Key 22 in. Navy Blue Storage End/Side Table

Advertisement
Style and functionality all in one. Add a simple touch of coastal-inspired style and design to any room in your home with this storage side table from the Vista Key collection. This stunning end table offers the perfect amount of surface space to accommodate all your couch-side necessities like an accent lamp, the TV remote, coasters and a refreshing ice-cold drink. Beneath the lift-up top is a concealed storage area that is ideal for stowing away items that you prefer not be seen lying around like magazines, books and blankets. You can find a place to conveniently store all your things. This trendy side table is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout any room in your home - the living room, your office or even in the bedroom. It adds beautiful style no matter where it stands. Finished in Navy Blue and accented with charming hardware, this good-looking accent table is just what your home needs.