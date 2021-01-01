From steve madden
Steve Madden Visionary Sandal
The Steve Madden Visionary Sandal has a distinctly delicate and modern aesthetic, ready for a fun pairing with your favorite nail polish and dress. Or even a casual summer lunch outing. Transparent heel and cuff. Square toe. Man made upper, lining, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.