Rockland Vision 20 in. Crocodile Hardside Carry-On Suitcase
This carry-on is made of Polycarbonate/ABS. The major benefits of this material - it is extremely lightweight, it is durable, and protects the contents of your luggage. Eight multi directional spinner wheels rotate 360° for easy maneuverability. This luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Multi-directional spinner wheels for easy maneuverability Modern internal chrome telescoping handle with push button handle. Interior mesh and zip pocket and elastic pocket 5-year warranty 20 in. x 13 in. x 10 in. weighs 6.5 lbs. Color: Crocodile.