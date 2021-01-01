Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Skin Balancing Exfoliating Toner (200ml)

Remove excess oil and impurities without stripping your skin of essential moisture with Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Skin Balancing Toner, leaves your complexion comfortably clear and balanced. Perfect for combination skin, Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Skin Balancing Toner removes excess makeup and impurities without over drying. Clinically and dermatologist tested, this skin kind blend leaves skin toned and balanced. Chamomile calms and soothes your skin whilst witch hazel tones your complexion and refines pores. Sodium hyaluronate, found naturally in the epidermis, lubricates and attracts moisture to the skin. Directions for use: Sweep over cleansed skin with a cotton pad.