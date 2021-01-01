Virtually Awesome Back to School Distance Learning Virtually Awesome College Student - Men & Women Retro Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This virtual school design is great for elementary, middle, or high school to your College Student. Cute online virtual class and Remote Learning apparel to celebrate the first day of school at home with your Computer or tablet Grab this funny, vintage, distressed school design of eLearning & virtual education environment, and enjoy back to school with this funny virtual learning graphic design featuring the quote "Virtually Awesome College Student". 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only