Virgo Constellation & Astrological Zodiac Symbol Premium T-Shirt

This would be the perfect August / September birthday gift for your special Virgo, or for anyone who loves to read their daily horoscope. The symbols in this design are Virgo's element (earth), astrological symbol, ruling planet (Mercury), dates & constellation shown over a space background with stars & a nebula. Artwork Copyright (C) 2017, HakeDesign. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.