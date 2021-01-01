From arturo alvarez
Virginia Floor Lamp by Arturo Alvarez - Color: Beige (VG03A-BE)
The Virginia Floor Lamp by Arturo Alvarez offers a more traditional look than most of his other offerings, but still retains notes of Alvarez natural inspirations and innovative thinking on prominent display. Made in Spain, the stainless-steel fixture is steadied by a flat disc base, which extends a lengthy stem upward to a single socket set underneath a flared shade of pierced and painted steel. This creates two types of light, a natural glow cast through the tiny holes on its sides paired with a potent downlight from the shades open base. Arturo Alvarez founded his namesake company in 1994 with a focus on decorative lamps with distinctive personality. Each piece is handmade in Spain with the goal of not only being functional for the home or office but also evoking emotion in the viewer. Alvarez's unique product line includes pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces, each with a different texture and shape and stamped to ensure authenticity. Color: Beige.