Virgil Sofa - Light Grey - Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

When sleek lines and tapered legs combine with plush button-tufted cushions, the result is an ultra-comfy sofa with a stylish modern design. Our Virgil Sofa, which offers a clean take on the classic shabby chic style, features a cozy rounded-edge design and delicate piping around the cushions and arms. It will look right at home in your living room. You have your choice of more than 25 colors, so whether you want to keep the fresh look and stick with white or cream, or if you want to be bold and choose a pink or burnt orange, you'll find the exact color to fit your mood. Perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with a movie on a rainy day, the Virgil is comfort at its best. Made in the United States, this sofa comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.