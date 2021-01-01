Violino C1/C3 Pendant Light by Antonangeli - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (VIOC01NE)

The Violino C1/C3 Pendant Light by Antonangeli brings a sense of elegant whimsy to modern dÃ©cor. Designed by Gabi Peretto, this piece consists of a single slender body that descends from a rounded canopy and loops to evoke playful movement. At its end, a cylindrical housing contains the integrated, energy-efficient LED light source that sends a soft beam of downlight over its space. This modern fixture captures attention while remaining subtle and refined. Founded in 1977, Antonangeli has become a leader in fusing traditional lighting materials with innovative design. Based on the principles that lighting should stem beyond functionality, Antonangeli's products have strong, emotion-inciting personality. Bell pendants, bare bulb lamps, and LED floor lights give the Antonangeli consumer a variety of lighting options that feature traditional materials reworked for a modern space. Shape: Tubular. Color: Black. Finish: Black