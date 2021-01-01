Violette Ivory Queen Tufted Wingback Performance Velvet Platform Bed MOD-5804-IVO

Advertisement
Tufted Wingback Queen Platform BedWood Slat Support System with Center BeamPerformance Velvet Polyester UpholsteryDurable Stain-Resistant FabricBlack-Stained Wood Cabriole LegsDense Foam Padded PaddingBed Weight Capacity: 1322 lbs..Make comfortable sleep and luxurious style the focal point of your master or guest bedroom with the Violette Queen Performance Velvet Tufted Wingback Platform Bed. An updated twist on Victorian-area design, the queen wingback headboard, footboard, and sideboards of comes upholstered in luxurious performance velvet, made with stain-resistant polyester fabric with a generously padded, deep button-tufted diamond design and elegant form. Resting atop black-stained wood cabriole legs with non-marking foot caps, and reinforced center beam, Violette features stain-resistant velvet polyester granting soft texture and comfortable support. This queen platform bed comes with a wood slat support system, eliminating the need for a box spring and providing a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, latex, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses. Assembly Required. Bed Weight Capacity: 1322 lbs. Set Includes: One - Violette Queen Tufted Wingback Platform Bed