From battery technology inc.
Vinyl Record Display Stand Shelf Premium Wood LP Album Storage Holder Home Office Storage Rack Compatible with All CDs LPs
Advertisement
SHOWCASE YOUR 'NOW PLAYING' ALBUM COVER - Displaying your 'Now Playing' vinyl records has never been this easy and stylish. This solid wood vinyl record stand is a deceptively simple and streamlined accessory you will instantly love! ELEGANT & MINIMALISTIC PRACTICAL DESIGN - Designed to provide perfect utility without cluttering up your space, these record stands are compact and elegant. They would look right at home even amidst the most stylish interior design decorations! A GREAT GIFT IDEA FOR ALL DJS & VINYL RECORD ENTHUSIASTS - If you're looking for a practical and thoughtful gift for one of your musically inclined friends or loved ones, well, you've just found the perfect one. AT LAST, PREMIUM QUALITY YOU CAN ACTUALLY TRUST! - KAIU vinyl record stands are exclusively made with high quality solid wood, as well as cutting edge manufacturing processes and strict quality control. The bottom has four non-slip pads, non skid base des