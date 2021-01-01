From first deal

Vinyl Jungle Animals Background Baby Shower Backdrop Photography Prop for Birthday Party Decoration Photography Studio-220*150CM

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Feature: Lightweight, easy storage and carryFor photography, parties, bars, etcSize: 150 x 100cm, 220cm x 150cm, 250 x 180cmMaterial: Cloth (Vinyl Fabric) Note: In order to facilitate transport and packaging, the backdrop will be folded to ship, resulting in creasedDo not worry, it does not affect the performance of product. Recovery method is as following:1. For cloth material, you can use the iron, pressing the back2. Roll it up tightly with a cylinder, and waiting for 3-4 days3. There might be a little color error in printing.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com