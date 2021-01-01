Vintage Wyoming Mountains Retro Hiking Love Wyoming State T-Shirt

Vintage Wyoming mountains design. This is a great gift or souvenir for visitors, tourists and residents of Wyoming state or it's capitol Cheyenne and the national parks Grand Teton and Yellowstone. Great if you love hiking or biking in Wyoming. Wyoming is calling! This is a retro design featuring the Rocky Mountains that are great for hiking trails, rock climbing, camping, kayaking, mountain biking. Great outfit for anyone that loves Wyoming, it's wilderness and national parks, or calls it home. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem