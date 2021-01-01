From olivia & may
Vintage Wood Square Decorative Wall Mirror White - Olivia & May
These vintage style inspired design wood wall mirrors complement each other when used as a set but can work well enough individually when paired with matching Decor. Bring some elegance to your entryway, lobby, living room, or bedroom with this set of wooden wall mirror decors. These accent pieces feature reflective glass mirror panels with distressed white wooden frames. Each one is designed with unique geometrical design overlay that suits any space with rustic or farmhouse theme. Apart from decorating your home, the purpose of these mirrors are to bounce back outdoor light to a small room to make it look bigger. Pair this set of decorative wall mirrors with house plants or other wall decor accent pieces to blend everything together perfectly. This item comes shipped in one carton. Items feature rope at the top for easy hanging. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes 4 wall mirrors. Vintage inspired.