From vintage western designs
Vintage Western Pattern Tote Bag
A unique design of turquoise jewelry, leopard print, leather and cowhide for a junky punchy western look Great for fans of vintage western designs, cowboys, old west motifs, the Southwest and bright turquoise art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.