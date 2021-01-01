From corrigan studio

Vintage Wall Sconce Cylinder Glass Shade Wall Lamp Fixture With Black Backplate Simple Style Wall Lights For Indoor Outside Restaurant Garage Warehous

$148.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Dimensions: Wall Lamp Height 13.78 inch (350 mm), Wall Lamp Width 5.91 inch (150 mm).

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com