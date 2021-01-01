From fab boo lous neurology squad

Vintage The BRAIN WHISPERER This is My Scary Neuro Tech T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Retro horror no pretend design to tell you just don't scare me I'm a neurologist. Nothing scares me, I am neuro squad and we really like neurons and neuroscience. Can't mask how pediatric nurse techs love critical care, trauma ICU & patient care Funny Halloween week costume for the neurosurgeons, oncologists, engineers, technologists, neurobiologists, physician, neurotech, radiologists, doctors, physiologists, technicians, biologists, neurobiology research scientists, or biology anatomy teacher Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com