Vintage Sunset Motocross MX Retro Dirt Bike Braap Motorcycle Premium T-Shirt

BRAAAP! Send it with this unique motocross design when you like it dirty and muddy. Best merch if you ride mx, motocross, dirt bike, enduro trials, supermoto, motorcycle. For two stroke and four stroke fans, wear it on the next rideout with riding buddies! Complete your bike accessories with this motocross graphic to show your bike life at the mx track, race, freestyle event, trail riding, rally, stunting while doing stunt, wheelie, stoppie, hillclimb, mx jump, racing, offroad streetbike as funny braap idea. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.