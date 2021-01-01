Set of 2 95"x40" Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Light Filtering Window Curtain Panels Denim Blue/White - Lush Décor

This Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Window Curtain Panel Set is the perfect addition to make over your master bedroom, guest bedroom, or even nursery, with a chic farmhouse or cottage look. The rows of stripes add a unique textured look to the panels. Neutral hues and a simple vertical pin stripe pattern, combined with the textured rows of ruffles, create a look that makes it easy to match nearly any space. Our Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Window Curtain Panel Set is unique because we have added a rod pocket on both the top and the bottom of the panels. This means you can hang them with the ruffled rows toward the top or toward the bottom, and you can change it as often as you would like to suit your tastes. This Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Window Curtain Panel Set will block the view inside from outsiders while still allowing some natural light into your space. Our Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Window Curtain Panel Set is available in multiple neutral colors and sizes. Each panel is 40 inches wide and is available in your choice of 84 inches or 95 inches in length (some colors may not be available in all sizes). This curtain style is sold by the pair, so you will receive two panels per order. Installation is easy with a three-inch rod pocket. Just slide it right onto your curtain rod or use clips to hang the curtains from the rod, as shown in the photos. You may be happy to know this Vintage Stripe Yarn Dyed Cotton Window Curtain Panel Set is safe to machine wash. However, you should hang to dry and avoid ironing. Please follow all instructions on your product label. Part of the Vintage Stripe Collection. Size: 40"x95". Color: Blue/White.