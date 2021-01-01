From gracie oaks

Vintage Solid Wood Coffee Table (Espresso)

Description

This coffee table not only complements your room's decor but also offers comfort and function in a stylish way. Its wide sizeÂ­, 47.25âin length and 24âin width, is a perfect solution to keep your TV remotes, magazines, video game controllers and other knick-knacks off the sofa and the floor. Besides, its X-shaped legs and thick stretcher bar bring back the traditional vintage sense to your living room. All in all, the combination of durable structure and vintage design makes it a timeless piece to own for many years to come.

