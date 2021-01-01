From levi's(r) womens
Levi's(r) Womens Vintage Shortall
Give your look a vintage feel with this Levi's Womens shortall. Relaxed-fit overalls boast tacked cuffs. Adjustable shoulder straps attach at the bib. Single pocket at bib. Front hand pockets. Back patch pockets boast signature arcuate stitch and red tab detail. Triple button closure at sides. 65% cotton, 35% lyocell. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.