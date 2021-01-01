Boating Cruising Apparel.USA Vintage Sailboat Captain Father Grandpa Sailing Dad Sailor Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Retro Vintage Boating novelty design for a captain, sailor, or anyone who love boating, sailing, cruising, yachting. Great way to lighten the mood and make friends and family laugh. Matches Loads OF Clothes. Take it wear it on blue jeans and off you go. Retro Vintage Sea Lover Sailing Boating Fisherman Funny Saying Ocean Sea Lover Outfit . Perfect to pair with shorts, leggings or jeans for a casual yet trendy look.Show Your Support For Climate Change, Global Warming, Save The Ocean, Sea, Our Earth Planet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only