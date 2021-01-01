Advertisement
Throw on the effortless Chaser Vintage Rib Snap Side Rolled Short Sleeve Tee that can be worn with denim shorts for a casual look that's sure to please. White goes with everything, so prepare for plenty of wear! Scoop neck with rolled short sleeves. Straight hemline with a snap side that can be worn snapped or unsnapped. 58% cotton, 38% polyester, 4% spandex. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.