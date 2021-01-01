Kite Surf MUSKEGON Vintage Retro Kitesurf MUSKEGON Kite Surfing Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you love kite surfing with your kiteboard in MUSKEGON Michigan, this is the perfect design. Featuring vintage color someone kite surfing on a beach. Perfect wear if you like kiteboarding or kitesurfing, sailing, surfing, windsurfing, kitesurfing, surfboard, and paragliding on a tropical beach. Hit up the beach together with your friends and family to enjoy the breeze and have fun. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only