From vintage retro halloween skeleton collage art print
Vintage Retro Halloween Fall 90s Classic Collage Art Gothic Tote Bag
Advertisement
Are you excited to demonstrate your Halloween spirit all year round and receive a lot of compliments? If yes then this retro vintage artwork will certainly bring you all of that. Wear this classic 90s design wherever you go and stand out from the crowd! Celebrate this fall season with vintage and nostalgic design and make your boys' or girls' day if you have kids. This 90s retro Halloween collage art will certainly be your new favorite Halloween tee. Click on the brand name above for more variations! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.