Vintage Rainbow Leopard Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Ribbon T-Shirt

Unique Breast Cancer Awareness Tee Design With Distressed Rainbow Leopard Golden Ribbon Costume. Make a Great Outfit to Show Love & Support for Women Mom, Wife, Aunt, Sister, Grandma, Girlfriend Who Are Breast Cancer Warriors and Survivors in Your Family. Novelty Rainbow Lepard With Pink Ribbon Design With Pride as Your Help to Encourage Everyone to Raise Awareness About Breast Cancers Patient. Great to Wear on Breast Cancer Awareness Month Pink Ribbon for October & Believe Her Can Tackle Cancer Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem