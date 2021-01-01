From kirkland's
Vintage Pine Tree VII Framed Art Print
Advertisement
Invite nature's beauty into your home with our Vintage Pine Tree VII Framed Art Print! The classic simplicity and minimalistic design of this stunning piece will match any décor style. Framed print measures 17L x 1W x 21H in. Frame crafted of wood Silver frame finish Features a leaf print Encased in glass Hues of cream, green, and brown Weight: 8 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.