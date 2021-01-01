From philadelphia city skyline retro gift

Vintage Philadelphia City Skyline Retro color Football Gift T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This classic Philadelphia city shirt with a unique vintage football team design is perfect for Dia de Muertos, All Souls Day, Cinco de Mayo, Calavera, Halloween,Christmas. The cool classic look, created in team colors. Perfect for game day Great shirt for everyone. Perfect Gift for Mom, dad, son, daughter, friends, boyfriend. Fun tee perfect for holidays, birthday presents or Christmas presents. Wear it at any time of the year because it's your pride. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com