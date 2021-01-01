From isabelline

2'8"X9'8" Vintage Persian Heriz Low To The Pile Pure Wool Bohemian Hand Knotted With Honey Brown And Army Green Colors Oriental Runner Rug B1A635D75E7

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com