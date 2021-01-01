Vintage Patriotic Proud Filipino Skull Philippine Flag Wings T-Shirt

Are you a proud Filipino? Then this flag of the Philippines beautifully incorporated in a skull with wings, a red rose & the text "As A Filipino I Have 3 Sides The Quiet & Sweet Side, The Fun & Crazy Sides, & The Side You Never Want to See" is for you. A patriotic design perfect for anyone who has that Filipino roots, who wants to visit & experience the culture & beauty of the Philippines. Proudly wave your blue red & white flag with a sun & three stars design on parades for Philippines country Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem