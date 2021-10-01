Vintage October Est 2008 Limited Edition 13th Birthday Party Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70' 80' vintage 13th birthday clothing for 13 year old boys and girls to celebrate their 13th birthday. Fun 13 Years of Being Awesome birthday party outfit for any boy and girl who was born in October 2008. Fun outfit for your favorite person. Retro 13th birthday October party apparel for a 13 years old boy and girl. Perfect retro vintage themed October it's my 13th birthday costume for 13 years old boys and girls made / born in 2008. Funny vintage 2008 thirteenth b-day I'm 13 bday clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.