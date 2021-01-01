Vintage October 1987 Cassette 34th Birthday Decorations T-Shirt

Funny style apparel for 34 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 1987 limited edition. Birthday gifts for women, men, dad, mom, parents, grandma, grandpa born in October 1987 cool gifts on Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day. Vintage October 1987 34th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for men / women gifts on 34 years old vintage cassette tape best of 1987 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 1987 and love cassette tape 34 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem