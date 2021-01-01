Vintage October 1986 Cassette 35th Birthday Decorations T-Shirt

Funny style apparel for 35 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 1986 limited edition. Birthday gifts for women, men, dad, mom, parents, grandma, grandpa born in October 1986 cool gifts on Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day. Vintage October 1986 35th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for men / women gifts on 35 years old vintage cassette tape best of 1986 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 1986 and love cassette tape 35 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem