Vintage NYC Map Framed Canvas Art Print
Bring home your favorite place in the world with our Vintage NYC Map Framed Canvas Art Print! This print was made for your office, living room, or bedroom. Framed print measures 22L x 1.25W x 33H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Black frame around wrapped canvas Features a vintage map of New York City Hues of blue, brown, and gray Weight: 2 lbs. Comes ready to wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.