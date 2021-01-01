Vintage November 1984 Limited Edition 37 Yrs Old Gift 37th T-Shirt

Perfect Gift Idea for Men Women Adults - November 1984 Limited Edition Birthday Outfit. Funny Holliday present for friend turning 37 years old, Dad, Mom, Grandpa, Grandma, Papa, Mama, Uncle, Aunt, Grandad, Sister, Brother on 37 years old birthday party. Awesome November 1984 37th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 37th birthday gift for mom, dad. Makes a great Christmas gift also. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem