Vintage November 1961 Limited Edition 60th Birthday Party Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70' 80' vintage 60th birthday clothing for 60 year old men and women to celebrate their 60th birthday. 60 Years of Being Awesome birthday party outfit for any man and woman who was born in November 1961. Fun outfit for your favorite person. Retro 60th birthday November party apparel for a 60 years old man and woman. Perfect retro vintage themed November it's my 60th birthday costume for 60 years old men and women made / born in 1961. Funny vintage 1961 sixty b-day I'm sixtieth bday clothing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.