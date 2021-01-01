From wear la
Vintage Los Angeles Cityscape Retro Basketball Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Vintage Los Angeles Cityscape Retro Basketball. Ideal gift for mom, dad, son, daughter, grandma, grandpa, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, wife, husband or family. Wear Los Angeles. Perfect for all birthdays or holidays. Birthday, Christmas, easter, halloween, thanksgiving, fathers day, mothers day, valentines day, gift for a special someone, him or her, or for yourself. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.