Vintage Limited Edition Being Awesome Tees. Vintage 1981 Limited Edition 40 Years of Being Awesome Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Vintage 1981 Limited Edition 40 Years Of Being Awesome Birthday Outfit. 1981 40th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's color scheme, distressed font, and simple cool design that make this awesome funny birthday gift. Funny 40th Birthday, 40 Years of Being Awesome Retro Sunset, Made/ Born in 1981 January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December Complete your collection of legendary accessories for him her. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only