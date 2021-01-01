Vintage Legend Since October 1952 69th Birthday T-Shirt

This vintage 69th birthday gift tee makes a great gifts for men / women 69 years old this October 1952. Vintage Legend Since October 1952 gifts idea, retro October 1952 tee, 69 years anniversary gifts. Matching family gifts, birthday party present. Legend Born In October 1952 69 yrs old tee gift for Birthday, new age, Christmas, Bday party. Complete your collection of Birthday love party accessories for him / her (decorations, ballon, card, clothes) with this vintage tee. Distressed Vintage Outfit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem