Vintage I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun For Football Lovers Premium T-Shirt

Vintage I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun, Show your good sportsmanship with this funny retro style slogan. Great gift for sports fans for basketball, baseball, football or soccer fans. Awesome gift for your dad, mom, husband, grandpa or friends. I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun, Great gift for sports fans for basketball, baseball, football or soccer fans. Awesome gift for your dad, mom, husband, grandpa or friends. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.