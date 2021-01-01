From lavender oriental carpets
Vintage Beige Heriz Rug 6'10 X 8'1, Circa 1940
As perpetually fashionable as they are collectible, traditional Heriz rugs are skillfully woven in vibrant colors and emphatic geometric designs. The Heriz district of NW Persia has been weaving carpets for over a century, with geometric designs and tonalities ranging from mellow to saturated. Medallion layouts are by far the most common, but semi-stylized version of classic allover Persian patterns are found. Blues range from navy to powder and reds go from tomato to buff. The foundations are cotton, and the knots are always symmetric (Turkish). This Heriz has a character all its own and will become a natural focal point in any setting. Colors: beige/ivory/blues/taupe