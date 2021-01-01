Vintage Funny Chess Masters Gift Checkmate Graphic T-Shirt

This is the perfect Chess Game t-shirt for all chess gm grand masters or lovers and enthusiasts t-shirt. Chess board contrasting coloured Chess pieces King Queen Rook Castle Knight Bishop Pawn vintage stying Chess quote Forethought Wins Checkmate t-shirt. Featuring pun chess quote with chess set pieces styling shirt. Funny Chess costume for all Chess players and makes a great Birthdays or Christmas gift t shirt. Wear this great chess masters funny cool graphic tee shirt to show your chess tournaments love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem