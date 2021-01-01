Levi's(r) Premium Vintage Fit Graphic Tee

In support of this collection, Levi's makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. Greet the day in comfortable style with the Levi's Premium Vintage Fit Graphic Tee. Short sleeve T-shirt in a pull-on construction offers ribbed crew neckline and straight hem. Relaxed fit for comfortable all-day wear. Signature Levi's rainbow-patterned text graphic screened at left chest and center back. Screened text reads: They/Them, She/Her, He/Him, WE 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.