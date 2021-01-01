From urban renewal
Urban Renewal Vintage Fisherman Cardigan
Vintage button-down cardigan sweater sourced by Urban Renewal for a one-of-a-kind style. Each is unique and will vary from what is pictured. About Urban Renewal Vintage. Original vintage pieces, no two are exactly alike Worn vintage pieces, they come to you in their original form Though similar to what you see here, the item you receive may vary slightly in wear Content + Care. Wool Dry clean Size + Fit. Model is 5'11" and wearing size S/M Measurements taken from size S/M Chest: 50" Length: 33"