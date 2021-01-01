Vintage Ethereum Logo Bitcoin Trader ETH Crypto Coin Miner T-Shirt

This distressed style "Ethereum" design is a perfect way to flex your interest in ETH cryptocurrency & decentralization. Perfect for any bitcoin trader, crypto miner, or HODL investor and anyone interested in cryptocurrencies and digital currency. ETH is the currency of the future. Perfect design to show support to bitcoin & crypto, decentralization, decentralized future, technology, rocket, & moon. Great shirt for Ethereum traders, enthusiasts, & crypto traders who are heavily invested in Ethereum. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem