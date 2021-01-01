Vintage Earth Day Every Day, Retro Environmental, planet tee Tote Bag

This retro vintage design features our planet and the words Earth Day Every Day. Great for men, women, boys and girls who love nature and want to protect our environment. Climate change believers and those who support science will love this green conservation design. Keep our planet clean and safe for our future. We only get one world. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.