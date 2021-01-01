From noori rug

Noori Rug Vintage Distressed Jamille Red/Charcoal Rug, 3'7 x 6'4

$239.36
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Rug Size: 3'7 x 6'4 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com