Vintage December 1986 Limited Edition 35th Birthday Party T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70' 80' vintage 35th birthday clothing for 35 year old men and women to celebrate their 35th birthday. 35 Years of Being Awesome birthday party outfit for any man and woman who was born in December 1986. Fun outfit for your favorite person. Retro 35th birthday December party apparel for a 35 years old man and woman. Perfect retro vintage themed December it's my 35th birthday costume for 35 years old men and women made / born in 1986. Funny vintage 1986 thirty-five b-day I'm 35 bday clothing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem